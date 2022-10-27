Bryan Ferry’s ‘Taxi’ being reissued on limited edition yellow vinyl and CD in November

Bryan Ferry‘s eighth studio album ‘Taxi’ will be reissued for the first time since its initial March 1993 release, on 25th November 2022.

The album will be available on on limited edition yellow vinyl and on CD in a limited edition Japanese-style oversized card sleeve, with new artwork overseen by Ferry.

Pre-order the ‘Taxi’ vinyl and CD reissues now.

The ‘Taxi’ album features Ferry’s interpretations of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ ‘I Put A Spell On You’, Goffin and King’s ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ and Lou Reed’s ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’.

‘Taxi’ shot to #2 in the UK Albums Chart upon its release, five years after the critically revered 1997 album, ‘Bête Noire’. It was produced by Bryan Ferry and British guitarist, Robin Trower, and features a cast of formidable supporting musicians including Nathan East, Steve Ferrone and the singer Carleen Anderson.

The news follows the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music, celebrated by the band with an arena tour of North America and the UK.

The track list for ‘Taxi’ is:

1. I Put A Spell On You

2. Will You Love Me Tomorrow

3. Answer Me

4. Just One Look

5. Rescue Me

6. All Tomorrow’s Parties

7. Girl of My Best Friend

8. Amazing Grace

9. Taxi

10. Because You’re Mine