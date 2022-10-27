Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Bryan Ferry’s ‘Taxi’ being reissued on limited edition yellow vinyl and CD in November

The icon’s eighth studio album is getting a fantastic reissue.

Published

Bryan Ferry - Taxi
Credit: BMG

Bryan Ferry‘s eighth studio album ‘Taxi’ will be reissued for the first time since its initial March 1993 release, on 25th November 2022.

The album will be available on on limited edition yellow vinyl and on CD in a limited edition Japanese-style oversized card sleeve, with new artwork overseen by Ferry.

Pre-order the ‘Taxi’ vinyl and CD reissues now.

The ‘Taxi’ album features Ferry’s interpretations of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ ‘I Put A Spell On You’, Goffin and King’s ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ and Lou Reed’s ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’.

‘Taxi’ shot to #2 in the UK Albums Chart upon its release, five years after the critically revered 1997 album, ‘Bête Noire’. It was produced by Bryan Ferry and British guitarist, Robin Trower, and features a cast of formidable supporting musicians including Nathan East, Steve Ferrone and the singer Carleen Anderson.

The news follows the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music, celebrated by the band with an arena tour of North America and the UK.

The track list for ‘Taxi’ is:

1. I Put A Spell On You

2. Will You Love Me Tomorrow

3. Answer Me

4. Just One Look

5. Rescue Me

6. All Tomorrow’s Parties

7. Girl of My Best Friend

8. Amazing Grace

9. Taxi

10. Because You’re Mine

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Astrid: Murder in Paris Astrid: Murder in Paris

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Astrid in Paris’ preview – old-fashioned crime fighting entertainment

A show that doesn't take itself too seriously and is hugely entertaining.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: Something to Hide Walter Presents: Something to Hide

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Something to Hide’ preview – an intriguing tale that tackles difficult subject matter

A grandfather is accused of sexually abusing his grandson in this tough drama.

5 days ago
Breland Breland

EF Country

BRELAND & Friends, The Garage, London live review

The rising country star played his first headlining show in London last night.

5 days ago
Country Music Week Country Music Week

EF Country

Country Music Week Hub, Bush Hall, London live review

Four of this week's performers took to the Bush Hall stage to perform a songwriters' round.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you