Music

Bruce Springsteen unveils ‘Don’t Play That Song’ – the third from his upcoming covers album

Final advance preview of The Boss’ upcoming covers album.

Published

Bruce Springsteen
Credit: Columbia / Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen has unveiled ‘Don’t Play That Song’ today, the final advance preview of his 21st studio album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ out 11th November on Columbia Records.

Behind a rich arrangement featuring strings, backing vocals and The E Street Horns, Springsteen offers a potent rendition of the chart-topper penned by Ahmet Ertegun and Betty Nelson, notably recorded by Ben E. King in 1962 and Aretha Franklin in 1970. With the release of ‘Don’t Play That Song’ an accompanying Thom Zimny-directed visual also arrives today, featuring a lively performance from Springsteen backed by a robust, extensive live band. 

Only The Strong Survive’ was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret and executive produced by Jon Landau at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey. Lead vocals are performed by Bruce Springsteen. The fifteen-song collection features soul music greats from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more. Previously released previews of the album include Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ and The Commodores’ ‘Nightshift,’ in addition to ‘Don’t Play That Song.’ Also featured on ‘Only The Strong Survive’ are guest vocals by Sam Moore, full-string arrangements by Rob Mathes and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton. 

In this article:

