Robbie Williams announces two Royal Albert Hall shows for November

Robbie Williams will perform two special shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November it has been announced.

The shows will be filmed for a major scene in Williams’ upcoming film ‘Better Man’ and they will take place on the 6th and 7th November. Williams will perform a mixture of swing classics and his biggest hits.

By attending the shows, fans will get the chance to be part of ‘Better Man’, which is written, produced and directed by Michael Gracey (‘The Greatest Showman’). The film tells the story of Williams’ life and will give fans an introspective look into the experiences that shaped the entertainer both on and off stage.

Filming commenced this year in Melbourne with Williams travelling Down Under recently to shoot scenes and now the cameras are heading to the UK.

The November shows will be filmed for a scene portraying Robbie’s triumphant ‘Live At The Albert’ show in 2001. The new shows are a unique opportunity for fans to be a part of the only Robbie Williams film ever to be made and in a further nod to the swing era, the dress code is strictly black tie.

The dates are:

Sunday 6th November London, U.K. Royal Albert Hall

Monday 7th November London, U.K. Royal Albert Hall

Tickets for the exclusive shows are available from 9am BST this Thursday 27 October via a pre-sale on the official Robbie Williams store.

General sale tickets are available from 11am BST on Thursday 27 October via LiveNation.co.uk

Official Robbie Williams Premium Box and Stalls hospitality are available exclusively at Mark Butler Associates at markbutler.co.uk or call 020 7603 6033.