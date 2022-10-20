Connect with us

George Birge grabs the most added song at Country radio with ‘Mind on You’

Rising star has a song rising in the charts.

Published

George Birge
Credit: Wide Open Music

George Birge has officially released his single ‘Mind On You’ to country radio and the response has landed him the No. 1 most-added single at country radio this week, scoring a combined 39 Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase stations. 
 
“This song has been special to me since I wrote it and I’m so proud to have the chance to send it to country radio,” shares George. “I’m so thankful for everyone that has supported it so far and I can’t wait to see where we go!”


  
“Mind On You,” from George’s self-titled debut EP, has already accumulated over 7 million streams, but almost wasn’t even recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, “Mind On You” was originally on hold by Jason Aldean, but after George was offered a deal with RECORDS Nashville, he decided to release it himself.  
 
George also recently released a brand-new song called, “That Drink” featuring Neal McCoy.  A re-imagination of Neal’s “Wink,” the song has also made the rounds on social media, with some of the song’s name-checked country legends like David Lee Murphy and Tracy Byrd joining in on the fun.


 
George currently has over 30 million streams across his catalog to date.  He is touring with labelmate Matt Stell on his ‘Man Made’ tour throughout the fall and will also be a special guest at Bobby Bones’ upcoming Comedically Inspirational shows in Las Vegas.

