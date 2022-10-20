Morgan Evans releases the heartbreaking ‘Over For You’ to Country radio

Just a few short weeks ago, Morgan Evans captivated his home country audience at CMC Rocks QLD Festival where he debuted his brand new song ‘Over For You.’ The crowd of 25,000+ were on the edge of their seats as Evans delivered each line for the first time. Due to increasingly high demand, the studio version of the personal and vulnerable single is now available, impacting country radio immediately.

“I recorded this vocal on the same day we wrote the song,” said Evans. “It was a difficult time in my life and writing this helped me process a lot of what I was going through. I’d like to thank everyone that has reached out the last few weeks, both those with messages of support and those sharing their own stories.”

The song seems to be Evans’ response to the breakdown of his marriage to Kelsea Ballerini, which was announced publicly just before the release of her recent ‘Subject to Change’ album. ‘Over For You’ is a heartfelt, heartbreaking song that represents everything that is honest and raw about Country music. Listen to the studio version of ‘Over For You’ now.