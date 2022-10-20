Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Morgan Evans releases the heartbreaking ‘Over For You’ to Country radio

Heartbreaking new song that explores the breakdown of a marriage.

Published

Morgan Evans
Credit: Dave Sanchez

Just a few short weeks ago, Morgan Evans captivated his home country audience at CMC Rocks QLD Festival where he debuted his brand new song ‘Over For You.’ The crowd of 25,000+ were on the edge of their seats as Evans delivered each line for the first time. Due to increasingly high demand, the studio version of the personal and vulnerable single is now available, impacting country radio immediately.

“I recorded this vocal on the same day we wrote the song,” said Evans. “It was a difficult time in my life and writing this helped me process a lot of what I was going through. I’d like to thank everyone that has reached out the last few weeks, both those with messages of support and those sharing their own stories.”

The song seems to be Evans’ response to the breakdown of his marriage to Kelsea Ballerini, which was announced publicly just before the release of her recent ‘Subject to Change’ album. ‘Over For You’ is a heartfelt, heartbreaking song that represents everything that is honest and raw about Country music. Listen to the studio version of ‘Over For You’ now.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

This weekend is a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

3 days ago
Impossible Princess Impossible Princess

Music

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Impossible Princess’ – Looking Back At The Classic Album 25 Years On

An album that sees Kylie pushing her musical boundaries and in introspective mood lyrically.

6 days ago

Film

￼Introducing ‘The Film Vault’ – a brand new range of classic films on limited edition 4K

A new range of collectible physical media has arrived

6 days ago
Luke Evans Luke Evans

Music

Luke Evans teams up with Charlotte Church for ‘Come What May’ cover

The song features on the actor's new album.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you