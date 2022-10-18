Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

She Is Love

Film

‘She Is Love’ coming to digital and cinemas in February 2023

Haley Bennett and Sam Riley star.

Published

‘She Is Love’, starring Haley Bennett (‘Cyrano’) and Sam Riley (‘Control’), is coming to cinemas and digital platforms on 3rd February 2023.

The film, directed by Jamie Adams, received its World Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on 14th October.

When Patricia (Haley Bennett) arrives at a country hotel in Cornwall, she encounters her ex husband Idris (Sam Riley) who manages the place with his girlfriend Louise (Marisa Abela, Industry). Things are immediately awkward and the former couple reconnect over a long, messy night where they revisit the past while remaining open to new beginnings.

‘She Is Love’ was was shot with an improvisational style that Adams has deployed on previous films such as ‘Black Mountain Poets’ and ‘Love Spreads’, partly through his performance-centred process – from an initial idea he and the actors develop a ‘scriptment’ and the story is shaped during shooting.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the poster below:

She Is Love
Credit: Signature Entertainment

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Impossible Princess Impossible Princess

Music

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Impossible Princess’ – Looking Back At The Classic Album 25 Years On

An album that sees Kylie pushing her musical boundaries and in introspective mood lyrically.

4 days ago
Skid Row Skid Row

Music

Skid Row – ‘The Gang’s All Here’ review

Iconic Rock band return to their roots with a singer who can finally do justice to the songs.

5 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

This weekend is a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

1 day ago
Karen and Jayde Karen and Jayde

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 4 songs and dances revealed

Get all of the details for this weekend's live show.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you