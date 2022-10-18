‘She Is Love’ coming to digital and cinemas in February 2023

‘She Is Love’, starring Haley Bennett (‘Cyrano’) and Sam Riley (‘Control’), is coming to cinemas and digital platforms on 3rd February 2023.

The film, directed by Jamie Adams, received its World Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on 14th October.

When Patricia (Haley Bennett) arrives at a country hotel in Cornwall, she encounters her ex husband Idris (Sam Riley) who manages the place with his girlfriend Louise (Marisa Abela, Industry). Things are immediately awkward and the former couple reconnect over a long, messy night where they revisit the past while remaining open to new beginnings.

‘She Is Love’ was was shot with an improvisational style that Adams has deployed on previous films such as ‘Black Mountain Poets’ and ‘Love Spreads’, partly through his performance-centred process – from an initial idea he and the actors develop a ‘scriptment’ and the story is shaped during shooting.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the poster below: