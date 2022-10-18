Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Christina Aguilera celebrates 20th anniversary of ‘Stripped’ with Digital Deluxe release

The classic album will get a reissue on Friday.

Published

Christina Aguilera
Credit: RCA Records / Legacy Recordings

Christina Aguilera will mark the 20th anniversary of her classic album ‘Stripped’ with the release of a deluxe digital edition on Friday 21st October, via RCA Records and Legacy Recordings.

The new edition features new cover art and two bonus tracks including the Benny Benassi 2022 remix of ‘Beautiful’. The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.

Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ is getting a new music video too, directed by Fiona Jane Burgess. It will premiere on Wednesday 19th October. The video explores the song’s message of self-acceptance, self-esteem and personal empowerment through vignettes of modern young people navigating the impact of social media and technology on their private lives and interactions in the real world.

A provocative visual critique of online culture and the insecurities it fosters, the new ‘Beautiful’ video takes an artistic and symbolic approach to the delicate and complex questions surrounding contemporary perceptions of beauty.

‘Stripped’ will also be released on vinyl by Vinyl Me, Please on 3rd March 2023.

Originally released on 22nd October2002 by RCA Records, ‘Stripped’ was Aguilera’s fourth studio album. It found her taking creative control and it spawned the hits ‘Dirrty’ featuring Redman, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’ featuring Lil’ Kim and ‘The Voice Within’.

Christina Aguilera - Stripped
Credit: RCA Records / Legacy Recordings

The track listing for ‘Stripped’ 20th anniversary edition is:

1. Stripped Intro

2. Can’t Hold Us Down (featuring Lil’ Kim)

3. Walk Away

4. Fighter

5. Primer Amor Interlude

6. Infatuation

7. Loves Embrace Interlude

8. Loving Me 4 Me

9. Impossible

10. Underappreciated

11. Beautiful

12. Make Over

13. Cruz

14. Soar

15. Get Mine, Get Yours

16. Dirrty (featuring Redman)

17. Stripped, Pt. 2

18. The Voice Within

19. I’m OK

20. Keep on Singin’ My Song

Bonus Tracks – Digital Edition

21. I Will Be (“Dirrty” b-side)

22. Beautiful (Benny Benassi Remix)

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Impossible Princess Impossible Princess

Music

Kylie Minogue’s ‘Impossible Princess’ – Looking Back At The Classic Album 25 Years On

An album that sees Kylie pushing her musical boundaries and in introspective mood lyrically.

4 days ago
Skid Row Skid Row

Music

Skid Row – ‘The Gang’s All Here’ review

Iconic Rock band return to their roots with a singer who can finally do justice to the songs.

5 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 5 songs and dances revealed

This weekend is a celebration of 100 years of the BBC.

1 day ago
Karen and Jayde Karen and Jayde

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 4 songs and dances revealed

Get all of the details for this weekend's live show.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you