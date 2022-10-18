Christina Aguilera celebrates 20th anniversary of ‘Stripped’ with Digital Deluxe release

Christina Aguilera will mark the 20th anniversary of her classic album ‘Stripped’ with the release of a deluxe digital edition on Friday 21st October, via RCA Records and Legacy Recordings.

The new edition features new cover art and two bonus tracks including the Benny Benassi 2022 remix of ‘Beautiful’. The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.

Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ is getting a new music video too, directed by Fiona Jane Burgess. It will premiere on Wednesday 19th October. The video explores the song’s message of self-acceptance, self-esteem and personal empowerment through vignettes of modern young people navigating the impact of social media and technology on their private lives and interactions in the real world.

A provocative visual critique of online culture and the insecurities it fosters, the new ‘Beautiful’ video takes an artistic and symbolic approach to the delicate and complex questions surrounding contemporary perceptions of beauty.

‘Stripped’ will also be released on vinyl by Vinyl Me, Please on 3rd March 2023.

Originally released on 22nd October2002 by RCA Records, ‘Stripped’ was Aguilera’s fourth studio album. It found her taking creative control and it spawned the hits ‘Dirrty’ featuring Redman, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’ featuring Lil’ Kim and ‘The Voice Within’.

Credit: RCA Records / Legacy Recordings

The track listing for ‘Stripped’ 20th anniversary edition is:

1. Stripped Intro

2. Can’t Hold Us Down (featuring Lil’ Kim)

3. Walk Away

4. Fighter

5. Primer Amor Interlude

6. Infatuation

7. Loves Embrace Interlude

8. Loving Me 4 Me

9. Impossible

10. Underappreciated

11. Beautiful

12. Make Over

13. Cruz

14. Soar

15. Get Mine, Get Yours

16. Dirrty (featuring Redman)

17. Stripped, Pt. 2

18. The Voice Within

19. I’m OK

20. Keep on Singin’ My Song

Bonus Tracks – Digital Edition

21. I Will Be (“Dirrty” b-side)

22. Beautiful (Benny Benassi Remix)