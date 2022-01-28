Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé to release new album ‘Higher’ in March – listen to the first single

The lead single ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ is out now.

Published

Michael Bublé will release his eleventh studio album ‘Higher’ on 25th March via Warner Records / Reprise Records.

The lead single, “I’ll Never Not Love You”, is available to download and stream now. It’s the first taster from ‘Higher’, which is produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Allen Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney.

‘Higher’ features a duet with Willie Nelson on his song ‘Crazy’ and Bublé’s version of Sir Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’. The album features three originals written by Bublé including the lead single.

Bublé says, “This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations. Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on. I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Greg Wells comments, “Michael Bublé is a great dance partner. He gives me lots of credit but I credit him for opening up his trust to try working with a new team. He’s a phenomenal hitmaker.”

Bob Rock adds, “Since I’ve worked with him, this was the most focused and inspired Michael has been. He understood the record he wanted to make. He had a clear vision. As soon as we started, he stuck his neck out to make each song get to the place that he was hearing it in his head.”

Bublé will return to the UK this summer to play a series of shows in beautiful locations across the country.

Michael Bublé - Higher
Credit: Reprise / Warner Records

The track list for ‘Higher’ is:

  1. I’ll Never Not Love You
  2. My Valentine
  3. A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
  4. Make You Feel My Love
  5. Baby I’ll Wait
  6. Higher
  7. Crazy (with Willie Nelson)
  8. Bring It On Home To Me
  9. Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
  10. Mother
  11. Don’t Take Your Love From Me
  12. You’re My First, My Last, My Everything
  13. Smile

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Static & Ben El Static & Ben El

Music

Static & Ben El rework ‘Bella’ to include 24KGOLDN – watch the video

The Israeli duo switch up their latest single.

6 days ago
Legendary's Monsterverse Legendary's Monsterverse

TV

Legendary’s Monsterverse is coming to Apple TV+

A live action series is in the works.

6 days ago
Celebrity Ex on the Beach Celebrity Ex on the Beach

TV

MTV reveals cast for series 2 of ‘Celebrity Ex on the Beach’

Find out who will be on the new series.

3 days ago

Film

‘Patrick’ Blu-ray review

A tender and wholly unique study of grief, but with hammers and nudity

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you