Michael Bublé to release new album ‘Higher’ in March – listen to the first single

Michael Bublé will release his eleventh studio album ‘Higher’ on 25th March via Warner Records / Reprise Records.

The lead single, “I’ll Never Not Love You”, is available to download and stream now. It’s the first taster from ‘Higher’, which is produced by Greg Wells and Bob Rock along with Allen Chang, Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman and Sir Paul McCartney.

‘Higher’ features a duet with Willie Nelson on his song ‘Crazy’ and Bublé’s version of Sir Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’. The album features three originals written by Bublé including the lead single.

Bublé says, “This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things. I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations. Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on. I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Greg Wells comments, “Michael Bublé is a great dance partner. He gives me lots of credit but I credit him for opening up his trust to try working with a new team. He’s a phenomenal hitmaker.”

Bob Rock adds, “Since I’ve worked with him, this was the most focused and inspired Michael has been. He understood the record he wanted to make. He had a clear vision. As soon as we started, he stuck his neck out to make each song get to the place that he was hearing it in his head.”

Bublé will return to the UK this summer to play a series of shows in beautiful locations across the country.

Credit: Reprise / Warner Records

The track list for ‘Higher’ is: