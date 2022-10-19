Lewis Capaldi announces new album and extensive UK tour

Lewis Capaldi has announced his brand new record ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ – will be released on May 19th 2023 on EMI Records. You can pre-order the album now. It is the follow up to his debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, which was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 & 2020.



The idea behind the album is simple but potent: to go in and do the exact same thing. No bells, whistles or starry featured vocalists, and no ruinously expensive stays in distant studios. Like it was on the first album, straight-up, full-force honesty. “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.” says Lewis. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

He soon found a groove that suited him just fine, with a recording setup of just a small interface, laptop, speakers, and a Shure SM7B vocal mic. “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them’s on almost every song.”

He will now take to the road next year for a full arena headline tour across the UK & Europe. Pre-sale on Oct 26th, and general sale on Oct 28th.

If his first album made him an international star, with his second it’s nothing less than superstardom that beckons. Fans across the world have connected with ‘Forget Me’ in their droves, showing that the insatiable appetite for Capaldi burns as bright as ever.

“I’m ready,” he concludes, champing at the bit to get back out there, “and so are the songs.”

JANUARY

Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena

Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena

Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY

Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena

Thur 2nd Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Mon 13th Warsaw, Torwar – Poland

Tue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle – Austria

Thu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Germany

Fri 17th Prague, O2 Arena – Czech Republic

Sun 19th Hamburg, Barclays Arena – Germany

Tue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle – Germany

Thu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis – Belgium

Sat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Netherlands

Sun 26th Paris, Accor Arena – France

Tue 28th Cologne, Lanxess Arena – Germany

MARCH

Thu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Denmark

Fri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum – Norway

Sun 5th Stockholm, Avicii Arena – Sweden

Tue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion – Switzerland

Wed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum – Italy

Fri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – Spain

Sat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center – Spain

Tue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle – Germany

Wed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle – Germany