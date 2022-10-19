Connect with us

Lewis Capaldi announces new album and extensive UK tour

Sophomore album and huge tour on the way from inspiring artist.

Lewis Capaldi
Credit: Alexandra Gavillet

Lewis Capaldi has announced his brand new record ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ – will be released on May 19th 2023 on EMI Records. You can pre-order the album now. It is the follow up to his debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, which was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 & 2020.

The idea behind the album is simple but potent: to go in and do the exact same thing. No bells, whistles or starry featured vocalists, and no ruinously expensive stays in distant studios. Like it was on the first album, straight-up, full-force honesty. “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.” says Lewis. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

He soon found a groove that suited him just fine, with a recording setup of just a small interface, laptop, speakers, and a Shure SM7B vocal mic. “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them’s on almost every song.”

He will now take to the road next year for a full arena headline tour across the UK & Europe. Pre-sale on Oct 26th, and general sale on Oct 28th.

If his first album made him an international star, with his second it’s nothing less than superstardom that beckons. Fans across the world have connected with ‘Forget Me’ in their droves, showing that the insatiable appetite for Capaldi burns as bright as ever.

“I’m ready,” he concludes, champing at the bit to get back out there, “and so are the songs.” 

JANUARY
Sat 14th                       Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 16th                     Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Wed 18th                     Manchester, AO Arena
Thu 19th                       Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sat 21st                        Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 23                         Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tue 24th                       Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thu 26th                       Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 27th                         Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 29th                       Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 30th                      Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY 
Wed 1st                        Cardiff, International Arena
Thur 2nd                       Exeter, Westpoint Arena
Mon 13th                     Warsaw, Torwar – Poland
Tue 14th                       Vienna, Stadthalle – Austria
Thu 16th                       Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Germany
Fri 17th                         Prague, O2 Arena – Czech Republic
Sun 19th                       Hamburg, Barclays Arena – Germany
Tue 21st                        Frankfurt, Festhalle – Germany
Thu 23rd                       Antwerp, Sportpaleis – Belgium
Sat 25th                        Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Netherlands
Sun 26th                       Paris, Accor Arena – France
Tue 28th                       Cologne, Lanxess Arena – Germany

MARCH
Thu 2nd                        Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Denmark
Fri 3rd                           Oslo, Spektrum – Norway
Sun 5th                         Stockholm, Avicii Arena – Sweden
Tue 7th                         Zurich, Hallenstadion – Switzerland
Wed 8th                       Milan, Mediolanum Forum – Italy
Fri 10th                         Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi – Spain
Sat 11th                        Madrid, WiZink Center – Spain
Tue 14th                       Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle – Germany
Wed 15th                     Munich, Olympiahalle – Germany

