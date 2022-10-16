Connect with us

Inhaler announce world tour dates for 2022 and 2023

The Irish four-piece have a busy year coming up.

Published

Inhaler has announced details of their upcoming world tour, which kicks off at the end of November with two homecoming shows at The Olympia in Dublin.

The 36-date tour includes 8 headline shows in the UK in support of the band’s forthcoming album ‘Cuts & Bruises’, which will be released on 17th February 2023 via Polydor. Ahead of its release, they have just shared its new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ alongside a video directed by James Arden. 

It is the second track to be unveiled from ‘Cuts & Bruises’ following the soaring summer anthem ‘These Are The Days’.

Following a run of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, a gig at Dublin’s Fairview Park and a tour of Europe supporting Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler embark on a sold out run of four UK dates including a sold out show at The Roundhouse in London on 19th October.

In addition to their support slots next year with Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St James Park, Inhaler have just been announced as special guests of Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 European tour.

The full list dates is:

NOVEMBER 2022
30th   Dublin                             Olympia Theatre

DECEMBER 2022
1st      Dublin                            Olympia Theatre

FEBRUARY 2023
16th  Leeds                             O2 Academy
17th    Newcastle                      NX
18th     Liverpool Uni                 The Mountford Hall
20th     Norwich                          The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
21st     Cardiff                            University Great Hall
23rd     Nottingham                    Rock City
24th  Birmingham                   O2 Academy 1
25th   Bristol                             O2 Academy 1

MAR 2023
6th     Austin                             Emo’s 
7th     Houston                         White Oak Music Hall
8th     Dallas                             The Echo Lounge      
10th    Nashville                       Brooklyn Bowl                        
11th    Atlanta                           Buckhead Theatre     
13th    Washington DC            9:30 Club                                           
16th    Philadelphia                  DC TLA                                  
17th    New York                      Hammerstein Ballroom
18th    Boston                           House of Blues                      
20th    Montreal                        Corona Theatre                      
21st    Toronto                          Danforth Music Hall   
23rd    Detroit                           St Andrews Hall         
24th    Chicago                         Riviera Theatre          
25th    Minneapolis                  First Avenue               
27th    Denver                          Summit                                  
28th    Salt Lake City               The Complex Grand  
30th    Seattle                           The Showbox             
31st    Vancouver                     Commodore Ballroom

APRIL 2023
1st      Portland                         Wonder Ballroom
5th      Los Angeles                  The Wiltern Theatre   
22nd   Brussels                        Ancienne Belgique

MAY 2023
12th   Winterthur                      Salzhaus
13th   Bologna                          Estragon
14th   Rome                             Orion
16th   Milan                              Alcatraz

Dates with Arctic Monkeys:

APRIL 2023
24th    Linz                               TipsArena
25th    Munich                          Zenith
27th    Hamburg                       Sporthalle
29th    Stockholm                     Avicii Arena
30th    Oslo                              Spektrum

MAY 2023 
2nd        Berlin                             Mercedes-Benz Arena
3rd     Oberhausen                   Rudolf Weber-Arena,
5th     Amsterdam                    Ziggo Dome
6th     Amsterdam                    Ziggo Dome
8th     Frankfurt                        Festhalle
9th     Paris                               Accor Arena   
10th   Paris                               Accor Arena   

Tickets for the Inhaler world tour go on sale on 21st October at 9am. Tickets for UK dates are available via https://gigst.rs/Inhaler.

