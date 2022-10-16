Inhaler announce world tour dates for 2022 and 2023

Inhaler has announced details of their upcoming world tour, which kicks off at the end of November with two homecoming shows at The Olympia in Dublin.
The 36-date tour includes 8 headline shows in the UK in support of the band’s forthcoming album ‘Cuts & Bruises’, which will be released on 17th February 2023 via Polydor. Ahead of its release, they have just shared its new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ alongside a video directed by James Arden.
It is the second track to be unveiled from ‘Cuts & Bruises’ following the soaring summer anthem ‘These Are The Days’.
Following a run of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, a gig at Dublin’s Fairview Park and a tour of Europe supporting Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler embark on a sold out run of four UK dates including a sold out show at The Roundhouse in London on 19th October.
In addition to their support slots next year with Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St James Park, Inhaler have just been announced as special guests of Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 European tour.
The full list dates is:
NOVEMBER 2022
30th Dublin Olympia Theatre
DECEMBER 2022
1st Dublin Olympia Theatre
FEBRUARY 2023
16th Leeds O2 Academy
17th Newcastle NX
18th Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall
20th Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA
21st Cardiff University Great Hall
23rd Nottingham Rock City
24th Birmingham O2 Academy 1
25th Bristol O2 Academy 1
MAR 2023
6th Austin Emo’s
7th Houston White Oak Music Hall
8th Dallas The Echo Lounge
10th Nashville Brooklyn Bowl
11th Atlanta Buckhead Theatre
13th Washington DC 9:30 Club
16th Philadelphia DC TLA
17th New York Hammerstein Ballroom
18th Boston House of Blues
20th Montreal Corona Theatre
21st Toronto Danforth Music Hall
23rd Detroit St Andrews Hall
24th Chicago Riviera Theatre
25th Minneapolis First Avenue
27th Denver Summit
28th Salt Lake City The Complex Grand
30th Seattle The Showbox
31st Vancouver Commodore Ballroom
APRIL 2023
1st Portland Wonder Ballroom
5th Los Angeles The Wiltern Theatre
22nd Brussels Ancienne Belgique
MAY 2023
12th Winterthur Salzhaus
13th Bologna Estragon
14th Rome Orion
16th Milan Alcatraz
Dates with Arctic Monkeys:
APRIL 2023
24th Linz TipsArena
25th Munich Zenith
27th Hamburg Sporthalle
29th Stockholm Avicii Arena
30th Oslo Spektrum
MAY 2023
2nd Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena
3rd Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-Arena,
5th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
6th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
8th Frankfurt Festhalle
9th Paris Accor Arena
10th Paris Accor Arena
Tickets for the Inhaler world tour go on sale on 21st October at 9am. Tickets for UK dates are available via https://gigst.rs/Inhaler.