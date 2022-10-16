Inhaler announce world tour dates for 2022 and 2023

Inhaler has announced details of their upcoming world tour, which kicks off at the end of November with two homecoming shows at The Olympia in Dublin.

The 36-date tour includes 8 headline shows in the UK in support of the band’s forthcoming album ‘Cuts & Bruises’, which will be released on 17th February 2023 via Polydor. Ahead of its release, they have just shared its new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ alongside a video directed by James Arden.

It is the second track to be unveiled from ‘Cuts & Bruises’ following the soaring summer anthem ‘These Are The Days’.

Following a run of festival dates this year, including their first Glastonbury performance, a gig at Dublin’s Fairview Park and a tour of Europe supporting Arctic Monkeys, Inhaler embark on a sold out run of four UK dates including a sold out show at The Roundhouse in London on 19th October.

In addition to their support slots next year with Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St James Park, Inhaler have just been announced as special guests of Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 European tour.

The full list dates is:

NOVEMBER 2022

30th Dublin Olympia Theatre



DECEMBER 2022

1st Dublin Olympia Theatre



FEBRUARY 2023

16th Leeds O2 Academy

17th Newcastle NX

18th Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

20th Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

21st Cardiff University Great Hall

23rd Nottingham Rock City

24th Birmingham O2 Academy 1

25th Bristol O2 Academy 1



MAR 2023

6th Austin Emo’s

7th Houston White Oak Music Hall

8th Dallas The Echo Lounge

10th Nashville Brooklyn Bowl

11th Atlanta Buckhead Theatre

13th Washington DC 9:30 Club

16th Philadelphia DC TLA

17th New York Hammerstein Ballroom

18th Boston House of Blues

20th Montreal Corona Theatre

21st Toronto Danforth Music Hall

23rd Detroit St Andrews Hall

24th Chicago Riviera Theatre

25th Minneapolis First Avenue

27th Denver Summit

28th Salt Lake City The Complex Grand

30th Seattle The Showbox

31st Vancouver Commodore Ballroom



APRIL 2023

1st Portland Wonder Ballroom

5th Los Angeles The Wiltern Theatre

22nd Brussels Ancienne Belgique



MAY 2023

12th Winterthur Salzhaus

13th Bologna Estragon

14th Rome Orion

16th Milan Alcatraz



Dates with Arctic Monkeys:



APRIL 2023

24th Linz TipsArena

25th Munich Zenith

27th Hamburg Sporthalle

29th Stockholm Avicii Arena

30th Oslo Spektrum



MAY 2023

2nd Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

3rd Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-Arena,

5th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

6th Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

8th Frankfurt Festhalle

9th Paris Accor Arena

10th Paris Accor Arena

Tickets for the Inhaler world tour go on sale on 21st October at 9am. Tickets for UK dates are available via https://gigst.rs/Inhaler.