Luke Evans teams up with Charlotte Church for ‘Come What May’ cover

Actor and singer Luke Evans have released his take on the ‘Moulin Rouge!’ favourite ‘Come What May’ featuring Charlotte Church.

The duet is taken from Evans’ upcoming second album ‘A Song For You’, released 4th November on BMG. You can watch the video for the track at the top of this article.

The track features Prague’s Philharmonic Orchestra and the video is shot in black and white, depicting Evans and Church in the studio recording the track.

Speaking about Church, Evans explains; ”We’re very close. I’m so proud of her, how she’s developed into a level-headed, inspirational woman, mother and performer. I simply asked: ‘What do you think about singing ‘Come What May’ with me?’ And to my delight she responded she would love to! So that was that and we committed to trying to knock it out of the park! We decided to just build, build, build, and make it as anthem-like as we possibly could – and then put the Treorchy Male Voice Choir in the background.”

Evans’ new album ‘A Song For You’ draws its title from the Donny Hathaway track of the same name. The set features 14 songs including two that Evans has written with Amy Wadge and a duet with Nicole Kidman on ‘Say Something’.

“I just feel really lucky as a singer, my first love, to do it again,” Evans concludes, “and to sing these magical songs on an album which I’ll have for the rest of my life. I want everyone else to share that joy, too.”

Limited signed formats are available from Luke’s official artist store and Amazon UK.