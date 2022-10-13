Connect with us

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour dates in support of new album ‘The Car’

The band will perform 14 dates next year.

Tickets for the Arctic Monkeys‘ upcoming UK and Irish tour are on sale now.

The tour, in support of the band’s new album ‘The Car’ which is set for release on 21st October, will kick off in Bristol on 29th May 2023. The band will perform 14 shows including two nights at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arctic Monkeys will be joined on the run by The Hives and The Mysterines as special guests.

In anticipation of the new album, the band has launched new track ‘Body Paint’ alongside the official video. The video was directed by Brook Linder and filmed in London and Missouri.

The full list of tour dates is:

May
29 Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 Building Society Arena, Coventry

June
2 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – NEW DATE ADDED
5 Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 Emirates Stadium, London
17 Emirates Stadium, London
20 Malahide Castle, Dublin
25 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

