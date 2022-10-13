Connect with us

‘André Rieu in Dublin’ coming to cinemas in January

The classical star is bringing another show to cinemas for two days.

Published

André Rieu in Dublin
Credit: André Rieu Productions / Piece of Magic Entertainment

André Rieu is heading back to cinemas in January 2023 with his celebratory concert ‘André Rieu in Dublin’.

In cinemas for one weekend only – 7th and 8th January – fans are invited to join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra to welcome in 2023 as he delights with romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes at one of most anticipated cinema events of the year.

It has been over 20 years since André first recorded a concert in Dublin.

“New Years is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead! This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two! My fabulous Johann Strauss orchestra and I look forward to seeing you in the cinemas and sharing this special time with one another” reflects André.

André has been performing around the world with his Johann Strauss Orchestra for 35 years and has since become one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world.

André’s last cinema event ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ hit the No.1 in the UK Box Office in August.

‘André Rieu’ in Dublin will be screened at over 500 cinemas in the UK on 7th and 8th January.

For full list of cinema screenings visit www.andreincinemas.com

