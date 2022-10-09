Connect with us

Comedian Darren Harriott and actor Carley Stenson join ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2023 line-up

The line-up reveal for the new series continues.

Published

Darren Harriott and Carley Stenson
Credit: ITV

The ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2023 line-up reveal continues as comedian Darren Harriott and actor Carley Stenson are confirmed for the new series.

Revealing the news exclusively to Trisha Goddard on Talk TV, Darren said: “I’ve got giant feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance! My family has already made bets – they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!”

Speaking about signing up for ‘Dancing on Ice’, Carley said: “I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance…on ice! I’m terrified but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

Darren and Carley join the previously announced actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football legend John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne, and TV personality Joey Essex.

‘Dancing on Ice’, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast.

Eleven celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home. 

