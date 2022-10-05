Connect with us

‘Shotgun Wedding’: Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are taken hostage in new trailer

The action-comedy is coming to Prime Video.

The trailer and poster have been released for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and it looks like the film is going to be a whole lot of fun.

Directed by Jason Moore, the film stars Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac, and Lenny Kravitz. It is written by Mark Hammer.

In ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

“’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones – if they don’t kill each other first.

Shotgun Wedding
Credit: Prime Video

