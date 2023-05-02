‘Gran Turismo’: trailer debuts for David Harbour and Orlando Bloom racing drama

The trailer has been released for upcoming racing drama ‘Gran Turismo’, along with a new poster.

The film stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou. It is directed by Neill Blomkamp from a screenplay by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.

Credit: Sony Pictures UK

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article to get a taste of what’s to come. Spice Girl fans will also get a (very) quick glimpse of Ginger Spice aka Geri Halliwell Horner, who has a role in the film.

‘Gran Turismo’ will be released in cinemas on 11th August 2023.