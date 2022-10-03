Rick Astley announces three huge Christmas shows in Liverpool & London

Multimillion-selling global star Rick Astley has announced three very special big band shows this December at Liverpool Philharmonic and London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall performing swing and festive classics.



Rick Astley’s Swinging Christmas follows one of his big passions, the golden age of big band and swing. These exclusive shows will see Rick perform in stunning historic venues synonymous for big band performances.

Credit: SJM Concerts

To bring these much-loved classics to life has also been a big ambition of Rick’s for a very long time. Rick said:



“I love singing these old classics and I cannot wait to see you there!”



What better way to get into the festive spirit than a true celebration of Rick’s love of music, the roaring swing sound, classic tracks and many more. Tickets go on sale 9:30am, Friday 07 October.



TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER 2022

LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC

www.liverpoolphil.com



THURSDAY 15 + FRIDAY 16 DECEMBER 2022

LONDON ROYAL ALBERT HALL

www.royalalberthall.com