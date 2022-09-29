Connect with us

Xbox Games with Gold for October 2022 announced

Including Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for September was the last month of free Xbox 360 Games for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in September was the incredible Portal 2.

The next batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 have been announced with two new titles available. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S subscribers can download copies of Windbound all month. From 16th October – 15th November, Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will also be available.

Don’t forget, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for November 2022 towards the end of October. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

