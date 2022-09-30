Drew Baldridge – ‘Country Born’ review

Illinois native, Drew Baldridge’s ‘Country Born’ album plays with the easy delivery of Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw and Scotty McCreery.

This genuine trucking, fishing and farming soundtrack, will fill headline stadium shows; Baldridge has already shared the stage with Eric Church and Luke Bryan.

Country Born is a ballad-driven album about hometowns – running from and running to – as well as love for family and said home. There are some cracking stand out songs in the eleven, including the opener, ’Imma’, which is an effervescent presentation of this-is-who-I-am, about falling in love and all the things you do for your loved one; ‘Imma tell you what I’ve been thinking about…Imma feeling good about where we’re at…Imma build a house up on a hill…Imma crazy for you.’

‘Lost in Love’ is a beautiful ballad that features stunning vocals from Harper Grace about being lost in that first love feeling. ‘She Does’ tells the story of how you feel when you find the one, in a classic farmland country way, of course, ‘her smile puts a shine on my old truck/Her pretty heart breaks down my tough’.

The upbeat title song, ‘Country Born’ is a polite, no-apologies autobiography, through childhood to adulthood; ‘country born, country bred, living life on country cred/old bird dog in my truck bed…even my girl likes a neck this red…country living until I’m dead’ is a summer, Solo-cup waving anthem right there.

However, it’s the final song on the album She’s Somebody’s Daughter’ that’s the one to play on repeat. You’ve likely heard it already. The song has been around since 2019 and there are a couple of versions on streaming platforms which have already garnered 235m TikTok impressions and has been streamed over 60 million times. This reimagined album cut plays it just right for a stratospheric song for Baldridge. I can only imagine how the song will play to a live crowd and weddings around the country community, for a parent-daughter first dance.

Baldridge is signed to Sony Music Publishing and is an accomplished songwriter with over 500 songs already written for other artists and is definitely an artist to watch out for in the years to come.

Track list: 1. Imma 2. Mom and Them 3. Lost in Love (featuring Harper Grace) 4. Legacy 5. She Does 6. Country Born 7. First 8. Dudn’t It 9. It Ain’t Up To Me 10. Little Bit 11. She’s Somebody’s Daughter (reimagined) Record Label: Patoka Records in partnership with Riser House Release Date: 30th September Buy ‘Country Born’ now