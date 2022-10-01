Russell Dickerson announces the release of his new album & drops new song ‘I Wonder’

Russell Dickerson is set to release his third studio album, a 15-track self-titled project on November 4th.



Marking the follow up to a series of four Platinum or better number one hits, Dickerson’s upcoming album is the work of a rising star who’s already been rewarded for opening up his soul, and is now giving fans the full picture. He made a splash with us at C2C in London this year and is back next month for a headline tour that promises to be great fun.



Brand new track, ‘I Wonder’, is out today, featuring powerful production and a driving melody with the highly relatable experience of feeling haunted by the “what-ifs” after a relationship ends.



“No matter how far we get into this, I want people to know it’s still me,” Dickerson says. “I’m still the hyper, outgoing, fun-loving, crazy dude on stage. But also these songs are so meaningful to me. It’s not all hype and smoke and lights. I am a songwriter, I trust my instincts, and now my instincts are telling me to share 100-percent me, and creatively just let it flow.”





A co-writer on all 15 tracks, Dickerson also served as co-producer alongside Dann Huff, Zach Crowell, Casey Brown, Josh Kerr, Ben Johnson and Alysa Vanderheym, capturing that “100-percent me” element by freely fusing different genres and different eras into country textures just as vibrant as his big personality – and they certainly stand out, even in today’s format.



The first and most obvious example “She Likes It” (with Jake Scott), a slinky, lusty slow groove with an unapologetic R&B sound is the fastest-rising song of his career to date and continues to climb the Billboard Country charts. Elsewhere Dickerson takes love out of the equation, taking the same authentic approach to nostalgia that he does to romance. Chest-thumping tracks like “I Remember,” “Blame It On Being Young,” “All the Same Friends” and “Beers to the Summer” capture forever-young fun like a country-pop polaroid, while “Big Wheels” revs up a gravel road guarantee that he’ll never get beyond his raising.



For more information and for a full list of tour dates, visit www.russelldickerson.com.



RUSSELL DICKERSON tracklisting:

1. Blame It On Being Young

2. Sorry

3. She Likes It (Feat. Jake Scott)

4. I Still Believe

5. Big Wheels

6. I Remember

7. I Wonder

8. God Gave Me A Girl

9. All The Same Friends

10. Beers To The Summer

11. She’s Why

12. 18

13. Over And Over

14. Drink To This

15. Just Like Your Mama



To get the new track, pre-save and pre-order ‘Russell Dickerson’, click here.