Iron Maiden announce 40th anniversary vinyl release of ‘The Number of the Beast’ with extras

Maiden’s seminal third album gets the anniversary vinyl treatment.

Published

Iron Maiden Number of the Beast
Credit: Warner Music / BMG

Warner Music (BMG for the USA) are delighted to announce the release of a commemorative triple black vinyl album in honour of the 40th Anniversary of Iron Maiden’s seminal third album ‘The Number Of The Beast’, which was also the first to feature Bruce Dickinson on vocals and was to become the record which catapulted the band to international stardom.

Included in the new vinyl package is ‘Beast Over Hammersmith’ – available now officially for the very first time on vinyl – featuring the live concert from March 1982’s now legendary Hammersmith Odeon London show from the Beast On The Road World Tour.

Recorded only days before the release of ‘The Number Of The Beast’ album, it’s remarkable to think these now classic songs at that time were still brand new, unfamiliar and being heard live by fans for the very first time. A real piece of history in the making.

The tracklisting is:

Disc 1 – The Number Of The Beast

Side 1:

  1. Invaders
  2. Children Of The Damned
  3. The Prisoner
  4. 22 Acacia Avenue

Side 2:

  1. The Number Of The Beast
  2. Run To The Hills
  3. Total Eclipse*
  4. Hallowed Be Thy Name

*alternative tracklisting to original TNOTB vinyl release. ‘Total Eclipse’ replaces ‘Gangland’

Disc 2 – Beast Over Hammersmith

Side 3:

  1. Murders In The Rue Morgue
  2. Wrathchild
  3. Run To The Hills
  4. Children of The Damned
  5. The Number Of The Beast

Side 4:

  1. Another Life
  2. Killers
  3. 22 Acacia Avenue
  4. Total Eclipse
  5. Transylvania

Disc 3 – Beast Over Hammersmith

Side 5:

  1. The Prisoner
  2. Hallowed Be Thy Name
  3. Phantom Of The Opera
  4. Iron Maiden

Side 6:

  1. Sanctuary
  2. Drifter
  3. Running Free
  4. Prowler

The package features exclusive liner notes written by Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris.

Steve Harris comments, “On this vinyl release we get the chance to put ‘Total Eclipse’ in its rightful spot on the album for the first time. The reason it didn’t make it in the first place was that it was all a mad rush when we were finishing the record and we had to get the ‘Run To The Hills’ single out before the tour and we basically had to pick a B-side and it was between ‘Gangland’ and ‘Total Eclipse’ and we just picked the wrong one, really! I think ‘Total Eclipse’ is a stronger song and the album would have been stronger if it had been on there.”

Pre-order the album now

In this article:

