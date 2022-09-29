Billy Joel announces huge London show as part of BST Hyde Park 2023

American Express presents BST Hyde Park is announcing today (Thursday 29th September) an exclusive appearance by legendary musician Billy Joel – his only European appearance in 2023.



One of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history, Billy Joel will perform on the BST stage on Friday 7 July. Tickets are available to AMEX members in a presale from 10am, Thursday 29 September and go on general sale 10am, Thursday 6 October.



This announcement comes shortly before the release of one of the most recognised concert films of all time, ‘ Live At Yankee Stadium’ , arriving in cinemas for a special two-night global fan event via Trafalgar Releasing on Wednesday 5 & Sunday 9 October. In celebration of 50 years of Billy Joel, watch New York’s quintessential son’s stunning 1990 Bronx stadium concert and get ready for his only European performance at BST Hyde Park in 2023.



Billy Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist, as well as one of the biggest concert draws in the world. Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.



Having sold 160 million records over the past quarter century, the hits have continued for almost five decades, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40s. Joel has received the RIAA’s Diamond Award twice for Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II and The Stranger, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies. He is the recipient of 23 GRAMMY nominations and six GRAMMY Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, and has received numerous awards including a TONY Award for ‘Movin’ Out’, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award. Additionally, he is a Kennedy Center honouree and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Billy Joel joins previously announced headliners Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.



American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am on Thursday 29 September



Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 6 October



