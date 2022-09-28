‘Wild Hearts’ coming to PC and consoles in February 2023

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have unveiled ‘Wild Hearts’, a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics. The game is published under the EA Originals label and developed by Omega Force. In ‘Wild Hearts’ players must battle against giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono with the help of Karakuri, sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology.

‘Wild Hearts’ takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono – altering their environment at the cost of citizens’ lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become the bearer of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region.

“Wild Hearts opens up a vibrant fantasy world to players that’s as untamed as it is beautiful. With Wild Hearts, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game. We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we’re excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world.” Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo

Credit: EA / KOEI TECMO

In ‘Wild Hearts’, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game’s co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world or take on Kemono on their own. The game will feature voice overs in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

‘Wild Hearts’ will have an extended gameplay reveal on 5th October. The game will launch in retail and digital storefronts on 17th February, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store. Check out the official Wild Hearts website for more information on the game.