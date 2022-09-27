‘Sky Stream’ – the new, easy way to get Sky

Sky have announced the launch of Sky Stream, the latest innovation on the Sky Glass Platform. It is the new, easy way to get Sky, giving you the best entertainment streamed straight to any TV over Wi-Fi, with no dish or installation required. Simply plug the device into any TV to enjoy all your favourite shows and movies in minutes.

Sky Stream brings the Sky Glass UI and experience to even more people following the launch of the world’s first streaming TV last year. Sky Stream will be available to buy in the UK from 18th October on Sky.com, with next-day delivery as standard. Alternatively, you can buy at a Sky Retail store or hub near you.

Putting a wealth of content at your fingertips, it offers unmissable shows not on Freeview, and aggregates the best content from top entertainment, music and fitness apps – including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, YouTube, Discovery+, Peacock, Fiit and more. Allowing you to quickly and easily find the best programmes and content all in one place. And just like Sky Glass, Sky Stream is constantly updated with innovative new features, so the experience just keeps getting better and better.

Whatever you fancy, find it in a flash

With the same smart UI (user interface) as Sky Glass, Sky Stream simplifies your TV experience, making it quicker to find something to watch whether you know what you want or need some inspiration. Forget jumping in and out of apps – if you’re looking for a show on Netflix, Disney+, iPlayer, Amazon Prime or more, they’re all in one place, so you can get to your favourite shows in seconds. There are helpful genre categories as well as voice search to find content quickly. Simply say ‘House of the Dragon,’ or ‘Show me comedy’ to search for shows or get inspiration. You can even voice search the whole of YouTube to get to what you want easily.

If you find something you love but want to watch it later, you can create a personal Playlist from apps and channels, both live and on demand. When you want to Playlist something, just click the ‘+’ on your remote and it’ll be saved in the cloud for whenever you’re ready to watch. And with Restart, a feature Sky Glass customers love, you’ll never miss the start of your show again. You can jump into any show that’s on live TV and watch from the beginning.

A perfect picture, whatever you’re watching

Credit: Sky

Everything you watch on Sky Stream is ready to enjoy in HD as standard, with UHD also available. If you have an HDR ready TV, you’ll enjoy an even more dynamic and vivid viewing experience, and if you have a compatible soundbar Sky Stream is also Dolby Atmos ready.

It couldn’t be easier to set up: simply plug Sky Stream into a power socket and your TV’s HDMI output, connect to the broadband and you’re ready to go. Sky Stream is compatible with any broadband provider, with a minimum speed of 10Mbps required.

Unrivalled entertainment, unbeatable price

With Sky Stream, Sky is offering ultimate flexibility and great value. You can opt for either a 31-day rolling plan from £29 a month that can be cancelled at any time, or an 18-month contract from just £26 a month, both of which include Sky Ultimate TV & Netflix Basic. You can also add on packs and services including Sky Cinema which offers Paramount+ at no extra cost, Sky Sports, BT Sport and UHD & Dolby Atmos.

If you’d like Sky TV on more than one telly, upgrade to the Whole Home pack for an extra £12 a month, letting you have up to five additional Sky Stream devices wherever you’d like in your home.

There is a £39.95 set-up fee (or £20 if you take an 18-month contract), no need for engineer installation, and next-day delivery is standard so you can enjoy great content with Sky Stream quickly and easily. Plus, there’s a one-year warranty.