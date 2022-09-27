New LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian ‘Razor Crest’ set for October launch

The LEGO Group has revealed their latest Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) – the LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest construction set based on the starship from the beloved series The Mandalorian.

The Razor Crest set measures an impressive 72cm long, making it the biggest-ever LEGO model of the starship. Once built, you can proudly display your LEGO Star Wars creation with an innovative stand and information plaque.

Credit: LEGO

Made up of 6,187 pieces and rich in details, the LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest set includes removable engines and a cockpit, an escape pod, and a minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber, as well as minifigures featuring the characters of Grogu, the Mandalorian, Mythrol, and Kuiil on a buildable Blurrg model.​

The Mandalorian series is a global phenomenon. The adventures take place five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and follows Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian making his way through the lawless galaxy with his foundling, Grogu.

The Razor Crest is Din Djarin’s personal transport and its iconic silhouette is immediately recognisable. Now in LEGO form, it joins other vehicles in the LEGO Star Wars UCS line-up, including the Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set and the Republic Gunship set.

Credit: LEGO Credit: LEGO Credit: LEGO Credit: LEGO

“It was amazing to design The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest in brick form! I wanted it to be ultra-detailed so that every Star Wars and LEGO fan can enjoy discovering all the exciting features – from the carbon-freezing chamber to the escape pod. I know that fans of the Star Wars galaxy, builders and more will love recreating their favourite adventures from this extraordinary series”. Cesar Soares, LEGO Designer

The LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest Ultimate Collector Series set is available for LEGO VIP members from 3rd October and to all from 7th October at LEGO Stores and www.lego.com/Razor-Crest at the recommended retail price of £519.99.