Get these gaming phones to improve your experience

It isn’t for everyone, but mobile gaming is certainly winning over more and more of us in 2022. In fact, alongside listening to music on apps like Spotify and sharing images on social media sites like Instagram, people are utilising the convenience and genuinely fun offering from this particular category of entertainment.

The smaller screen and limited graphics compared to console games will never suffice for avid gamers, but on the whole it’s impossible to ignore this particular category of gaming’s rise. Not only can mobile users dive into an array of games when it suits them, from augmented reality titles like Pokemon Go to popular slot titles like Dazzle Me, but they can also improve their gaming experience on a mobile phone by purchasing a gaming smartphone. These types of phones offer features that have been designed with gaming in mind, therefore providing mobile gamers with a more suitable phone for gaming. Of course, you can use a regular smartphone to host console-quality titles, but gaming phones do provide a better all-round package.

With new and improved gaming devices released on an impressively regular basis, given the prominence of mobile gaming in the modern world, there are some superb options being snapped up. In order to improve the overall gaming package on offer for you, let’s take a look at some of the top gaming phones on the market right now.

The most popular devices around

In the same way that the PlayStation 5 tends to lead the popularity stakes when compared with other console machines, there are certain gaming phones that are leading the way, although that’s not to say that lesser-known options aren’t viable either. In order to maximise your mobile gaming adventure, though, then the best devices are certainly the safest bets. For example, the Nubia Red Magic 7 is a go-to phone for many people. Whether you’re playing a detailed console-quality release or your preference is a simple puzzle game, this particular option most definitely has you covered. It comes with a glowing reputation thanks to its 6.8in 165Hz OLED panel with an impressive 720Hz touch sample rate, alongside its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and its updated three-fan cooling system that is suitable for the longest of gaming sessions. Alongside the Nubia Red Magic 7 is the Black Shark 5 Pro, a device that features built-in magnetic triggers and offers strong overall gaming performance thanks to its smooth 144Hz refresh rate and powerful software that is capable of hosting any top mobile release. Another viable device out of the top-rated gaming phones in 2022 is the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, a favourite device for many mobile gamers at the moment, and it’s easy to see why. This particular phone doesn’t just look good, but it delivers in terms of performance, too. Housed in this sophisticated gaming phone is a glorious 165Hz AMOLED screen, a hugely powerful 6000mAh battery, and an impressive 18GB of RAM.

Some great alternatives

Credit: https://twitter.com/stufflistings

Devices like the Poco F4 GT are well worth considering, too. An appealing aspect of this product is that it doesn’t look too much like a gaming phone, therefore providing you with the power needed for a mobile gaming marathon but without anyone knowing what you primarily use your smartphone for. It features incredibly fast 120W charging, magnetic shoulder buttons, 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM, and it packs one hell of a punch thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Other options include the Red Magic 7S Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the OnePlus 10T.