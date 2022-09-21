Breakout artist Bailey Zimmerman announces debut EP ‘Leave the Light On’

Breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman has proven time and time again his dedication to putting fans first. After discovering a rough, unfinished demo of the song ‘Never Leave’ online, social media followers of the rising country star quickly began sharing it with friends. The organic groundswell created such a buzz that Zimmerman decided to finish the song and share it with excited listeners, alongside the announcement of his debut EP, ‘Leave The Light On’, available everywhere October 14th.

“I was in a pretty weird part of a relationship at the time, and just wanted to write something that expressed how I felt about the situation,” Zimmerman explained. “When I came into the room with Gavin Lucas, Mary Kutter and my man Chris Sligh, I knew I could be really honest!”

In addition, Zimmerman’s current hit single, ‘Fall In Love,’ is now within the Top 15 at country radio. Propelled by nearly 250 million streams to date worldwide, it is the 11thmost-streamed country song of the year and currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Zimmerman also continues to “forge new territory for a modern country crossover” (Billboard), having recently announced that every single date on his first-ever headlining trek is now completely sold out.

‘Leave the Light On’ track list:

1. Intro

2. Never Leave

3. Waiting

4. House On Fire

5. From The Fall

6. Trainwreck

7. Fall In Love

8. Rock And A Hard Place

9. Where It Ends