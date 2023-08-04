Bailey Zimmerman releases the stripped back 5 track ‘Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions’

Bailey Zimmerman has a new release out today (August 4th) in ‘Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions.’ Following the tremendous success of his debut album, praised by The New York Times as “comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised,” Zimmerman has bared his soul in a whole new way with these five stripped-down tracks.

You can now experience the raw emotion and vulnerability of ‘Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions’ by heading to Youtube to watch the performance videos filmed in the heart of Nashville. If you prefer streaming, worry not, as the album is available on all major platforms, allowing you to immerse yourself in Zimmerman’s captivating melodies wherever you go.

As a special treat, on Tuesday, August 8, Zimmerman will be gracing the stage of NBC News’ TODAY show to perform tracks from ‘Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions’. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

For those who crave the full experience, Zimmerman’s original album, ‘Religiously. The Album’ broke records with its massive streaming success and is still making waves. With its two 2x Platinum, chart-topping singles ‘Fall In Love’ and ‘Rock And A Hard Place,’ Zimmerman has proven himself to be a rising star in the country music scene.

Billboard is already predicting a potential 2024 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist, and it’s no surprise considering Zimmerman’s relentless vulnerability and burning passion that captivates fans worldwide. If you’re a vinyl enthusiast, you can own an exclusive direct-to-consumer, two-LP vinyl of the record-shattering album.

To add to his impressive resume, Zimmerman has collaborated with renowned artists YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Dermot Kennedy for the Fast & Furious mega franchise soundtrack. His talent and artistry have garnered him praise from Forbes, Rolling Stone, and other esteemed publications.

With an ever-growing fanbase and over 2.6 billion global streams, Zimmerman’s music continues to resonate with audiences, and he is set to embark on a thrilling tour supporting Morgan Wallen. Plus, get ready for his headlining RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR starting in February 2024!

Explore the full track listing of Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions and dive into Zimmerman’s soul-stirring lyrics and melodies. Get ready to be moved by the heartfelt performances from one of the most exciting names in the music industry.

Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions. Track Listing:

Religiously (Written by: Bailey Zimmerman, Austin Shawn, Alex Palmer, Frank Romano, Marty James) You Don’t Want That Smoke (Written by: Jimi Bell, Tucker Beathard) Warzone (Written by: Bailey Zimmerman, Austin Shawn, Gavin Lucas, Michael Hobby) Chase Her (Written by: Heath Warren, Matthew Schuster, Andrew Stoelzing, Jared Scott, Nate Miles) Fadeaway (Written by: Bailey Zimmerman, Austin Shawn, Gavin Lucas, Heath Warren)

Don’t miss out on this incredible musical journey with Bailey Zimmerman and Religiously. The Acoustic Sessions. Get ready to be moved, inspired, and captivated by this exceptional talent