Kelsea Ballerini releases fiddle-filled new song & reveals the ‘Subject to Change’ track list.

Today, two-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and multiple ACM and CMA Award winning multiplatinum songwriter, producer and author Kelsea Ballerini debuts her new song and video “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)” from her highly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Subject to Change’ out September 23rd.

‘If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)’ is a fun, fiddle filled romp that reminds us of The Chicks back in the days on their first couple of albums when they were the Dixie Chicks. It will surprise some people with its earthy, Country tones.

Kelsea has also revealed the complete tracklisting for the album which is set to include the epic collaboration ‘You’re Drunk Go Home’ with fellow superstars Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. We spoke to Carly about this song backstage at her recent London show and she is so excited for it to be out in the world!

Set to debut on September 23, 2022, ‘Subject to Change’ is available for pre-order/pre-save/pre-add HERE.

Experience ‘Subject to Change’ and more from Kelsea Ballerini this year.

TRACKLISTING:

1. “SUBJECT TO CHANGE”

2. “THE LITTLE THINGS”

3. “I CAN’T HELP MYSELF”

4. “IF YOU GO DOWN” (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)

5. “LOVE IS A COWBOY”

6. “MUSCLE MEMORY”

7. “I GUESS THEY CALL IT FALLIN’”

8. “WEATHER”

9. “UNIVERSE”

10. “WALK IN THE PARK”

11. “HEARTFIRST”

12. “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME” (feat. Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce)

13. “DOIN’ MY BEST”

14. “MARILYN”

15. “WHAT I HAVE”