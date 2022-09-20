Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Darius Rucker to release new song ‘Ol Church Hymn’ with Chapel Hart

Fascinating collaboration on the way at the end of the month

Published

Darius Rucker Chapel Hart
Credit: NBC / America's Got Talent

Multi-Platinum star Darius Rucker continues to unveil new music as he puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album, with ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ featuring rising trio Chapel Hart set for release Friday, Sept. 30.

The song comes on the heels of another collaboration from Rucker and the trio, who joined forces for a performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” during last week’s “America’s Got Talent” season finale on NBC.

Pre-order / pre-save “Ol’ Church Hymn” HERE.
 
Written by Rucker together with Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller and Greylan James, the gospel-inspired love song features Rucker’s rich baritone vocals, praised by Billboard as “one of the most distinctive voices of country’s modern era,” joined by the three-part harmony of Chapel Hart to profess a born-again love in the joyful chorus:
 
        You soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn
        Found in a book in the back of a pew
        Born again love I’m a new person
        Hand in the air hallelujah
        Amen, Amen, Amen
        Amen, Amen, Amen
        You soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn
 
“Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene,’” notes Rucker. “I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”


 
“He really took a chance on us… He saw some of our stuff online and he was like ‘I love what you ladies are doing. I have an idea and I want to hear you guys on this song,’” Chapel Hart’s Devynn Hart shared recently.
 
The new duet will be featured on Rucker’s forthcoming album – his first solo project since 2017’s critically acclaimed ‘When Was the Last Time’. 

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 preview

Joe is knocked sideways when an old grudge rears its head.

6 days ago
Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – her fabulous new album featuring a host of Country artists

Ambitious, audacious and full of gritty humour - what a project this is!

6 days ago
Ridley - 1x03 Ridley - 1x03

TV

‘Ridley’ episode 3 recap

Ridley looks for the missing brother of a jazz singer.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Sisterhood Walter Presents: Sisterhood

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Sisterhood’ preview – a classy and engaging heavyweight drama

File under essential viewing.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you