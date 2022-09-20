Darius Rucker to release new song ‘Ol Church Hymn’ with Chapel Hart

Multi-Platinum star Darius Rucker continues to unveil new music as he puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album, with ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ featuring rising trio Chapel Hart set for release Friday, Sept. 30.

The song comes on the heels of another collaboration from Rucker and the trio, who joined forces for a performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” during last week’s “America’s Got Talent” season finale on NBC.

Pre-order / pre-save “Ol’ Church Hymn” HERE.



Written by Rucker together with Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller and Greylan James, the gospel-inspired love song features Rucker’s rich baritone vocals, praised by Billboard as “one of the most distinctive voices of country’s modern era,” joined by the three-part harmony of Chapel Hart to profess a born-again love in the joyful chorus:



You soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn

Found in a book in the back of a pew

Born again love I’m a new person

Hand in the air hallelujah

Amen, Amen, Amen

Amen, Amen, Amen

You soothe my soul like an ol’ church hymn



“Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene,’” notes Rucker. “I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.”





“He really took a chance on us… He saw some of our stuff online and he was like ‘I love what you ladies are doing. I have an idea and I want to hear you guys on this song,’” Chapel Hart’s Devynn Hart shared recently.



The new duet will be featured on Rucker’s forthcoming album – his first solo project since 2017’s critically acclaimed ‘When Was the Last Time’.