Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Old Man

TV

‘The Old Man’ debuts on Disney+ this month – watch the trailer

The Jeff Bridges series will arrive in the UK later this month.

Published

The official trailer has been unveiled for FX’s Original series ‘The Old Man’, which arrives on Disney+ on 28th September 2022 in the UK and Ireland.

Starring Jeff Bridges, the series will launch with two episodes, with the remaining five episodes debuting weekly.

‘The Old Man’ is based on Thomas Perry’s best-selling novel of the same name. The series centres on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).

When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art for the series below:

The Old Man
Credit: FX

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – her fabulous new album featuring a host of Country artists

Ambitious, audacious and full of gritty humour - what a project this is!

1 day ago
Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart

Arts

Robert Galbraith – ‘The Ink Black Heart’ review

Cormoran and Robin are hired to unmask an Internet troll.

5 days ago
The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 preview

Joe is knocked sideways when an old grudge rears its head.

2 days ago
Mitchell Tenpenny Mitchell Tenpenny

EF Country

Mitchell Tenpenny – ‘This is the Heavy’ album review

It's a huge week for Mitchell Tenpenny with chart success & an album release.

1 day ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you