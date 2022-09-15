‘The Old Man’ debuts on Disney+ this month – watch the trailer

The official trailer has been unveiled for FX’s Original series ‘The Old Man’, which arrives on Disney+ on 28th September 2022 in the UK and Ireland.

Starring Jeff Bridges, the series will launch with two episodes, with the remaining five episodes debuting weekly.

‘The Old Man’ is based on Thomas Perry’s best-selling novel of the same name. The series centres on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).

When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art for the series below: