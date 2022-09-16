‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 episode 3 preview

The fourth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continued on Sunday night. With all of the 14 celebs managing to make it to the second phase the Directing Staff (DS) began to increase the pressure.

In episode 2, the theme was Trust. The episode opened up with Rudy telling the celebs how hard they were about to be pushed. Phase 2 involved pairing up and trusting their partners.

The first challenge was helicasting. For this the celebs would jump out of a low flying helicopter into the sea. They had to jump with their bergens, making sure to release them before they hit the water. Next they had to gather their kit and swim ashore with their partner.

Number 4, Ferne McCann and number 3, Calum Best went first and performed well. Number 1, Jennifer Ellison and number 6, Jonathan Broome-Edwards went next but left their water bottles in the water. Last up were number 14, Ashley Cain and number 2, Pete Wicks. Unfortunately Pete managed to knock himself out and had to be rescued. He recovered enough to swim to shore but was later medically withdrawn from the course, much to his disappointment.

With some of the celebs leaving gear in the water, and others failing to pack their bergens properly, resulting in wet kit, Foxy set them a beasting. This involved exercises including bear crawls, duck walks and carrying their partners while wading through water. Number 1, Jennifer struggled but not as much as number 7, Amber Gill who had her armband taken by Billy.

Back at base, the DS had their evening meeting where they highlighted who had impressed and who had disappointed. They decided to bring number 1, Jennifer in for questioning. She was convinced she was about to be sent home but was instead asked about hers struggles with her confidence. She confided in Foxy and Remi and they provided her advice on how to move forward.

The next task involved another test of trust where one partner would freefall from a 50ft cliff while their partner would act as their brake. Done wrong they could risk hitting the cliff or the ground. Number 4, Jonathan broke for number 1, Jennifer and they impressed which gave Jennifer a boost. Number 4, Ferne had to brake for number 3, Calum but was a bit late. Fortunately nothing went wrong but she was very upset.

That evening, the DS met again and decided it was time to bring Ferne in. She explained that she spends all her time with her daughter and wanted to do the course to challenge herself. Billy and Rudy gave her advice to help her progress.

In episode 3, the celebs face a series of tasks that will test their resilience to the max. In teams led by the fiercely competitive brothers Curtis and AJ Pritchard, they take on the gruelling task of moving a broken-down one-tonne Jeep to a safety zone over half a kilometre away – in searing heat and through thick sand.

After being banned from athletics for using performance-enhancing drugs, ex-sprinter Dwain Chambers is eager to impress the DS as the celebrity recruits are tasked with balancing on ropes 160 feet above the ground to cross a ravine. Can Dwain prove he’s got what it takes?

