‘Cannon Dancer’ getting a console release in 2023

ININ Games has announced that Mitchell Corp’s ‘Cannon Dancer’ will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox for the first time in Q1 2023.

Originally only released for arcade machines in Japan and North America, ININ Games unearthed the game and will bring it to consoles as a digital download version for the first time ever – with a brand-new translation, additional features, and more.

After being released during the 90s fighting-game hype ‘Cannon Dancer’, also known as ‘Osman’ in the US, slowly began to fade out of arcades due to the small number of units. Over the years, the title became a video game legend, with fans around the globe interested in getting their hands on it.

Almost 30 years later, ININ Games has teamed up with two key members of the original development team to finally bring the game to modern home consoles: the game designer Kouichi Yotsui (also known as “Isuke” and famous for his work on ‘Strider’) and the artist Takashi Kogure (better known as “Utata Kiyoshi”).

Credit: ININ Games

‘Cannon Dancer’ is an Action Jump & Run set in a dystopian late 21st century, in which the world is under the control of a single federal government. One day, a new threat known as “Abdullah the Slaver” – an evil sorceress who wants to take control of the world – appears, causing widespread terror and panic. This fear incites the abandonment of all economic activity and corruption in the government, which now undermines the foundations of society itself. Judicial Affairs Director, Jack Layzon, fears the worst and summons a lone assassin.

The player controls a Cannon Dancer called Kirin; a top-class agent in a mercenary unit known as “Teki”, and a highly skilled martial arts fighter. As he travels, he has to face not only Abdullah the Slaver and the government forces but also the other members of the Teki, who want him dead for personal reasons.

The game will be getting a physical release. Strictly Limited Games is preparing limited boxed editions with additional collectible items that cannot be found anywhere else.

A regular Limited Edition (physical copy + game manual) and a Collector’s Edition with many additional items will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. Pre-orders will kick off on Sunday 18th September at 12 AM CEST (midnight), only at strictlylimitedgames.com.