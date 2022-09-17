Connect with us

‘Kredolis’ to launch on Steam this month – watch the trailer

The adventure puzzle game arrives on 27th September.

Adventure puzzle game ‘Kredolis’ will launch on PC for Steam on 27th September it has been announced by developer Pharos Interactive.

Arriving on consoles later this year, the first-person puzzle adventure game features stunningly colourful graphics.

Having been shipwrecked on an unsunken abandoned island that was once part of Atlantis, players must solve a myriad of mystical puzzles and contraptions to discover the mystery of its former inhabitants.

Kredolis
Credit: Pharos Interactive

“After growing up playing adventure/puzzle games like ‘Myst’ I noticed that there weren’t many like it these days. It inspired me to create ‘Kredolis’, which brings back the vibe and sense of mystery those kinds of games used to have. I want players to experience an adventure full of stories and puzzles to solve, on a colorful and mysterious island,” the solo developer says when asked about his inspiration behind creating the game.

‘Kredolis’ is the studio’s debut title and combines puzzles and exploration with a narrated storyline set in a stunning world. 

It is one of five indie titles funded under the Bright Gambit Initiative revealed earlier this year. Bright Gambit was launched in January 2022 with the aim to support small indie games by helping them to fund their debut titles.

Watch the announcement trailer at the top of this article.

