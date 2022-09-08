Connect with us

‘The Journey Down Trilogy’ available to pre-order now for Nintendo Switch and PS4

The game is getting a limited physical release.

Published

‘The Journey Down Trilogy’ is getting an exclusive release with Limited Edition and Special Limited Edition for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Pre-orders for the point-and-click adventures with an Afro-Caribbean vibe are open now at strictlylimitedgames.com. The game is being released by Strictly Limited Games in partnership with Skygoblin and BlitWorks SL.

In ‘The Journey Down’ you accompany Bwana and his friends Kito and Lina on their adventure through the mysterious Underlands. Enigmatic puzzles await the trio as they find more and more secrets that foreshadow an unstoppable evil of great power. During your adventure, the game will adapt to your way of playing, giving you the choice between different mysteries to pursue.

The Journey Down Trilogy
Credit: Strictly Limited Games

While getting steadily closer to the truth, the challenges of the Underlands will get more and more demanding, with everything somehow being connected to the disappearance of Bwanas and Kito’s father, Captain Kaonandodo. The art style blends hand-drawn 2D art with 3D elements and is accompanied by an amazing jazz-heavy score influenced by the Caribbean and African backgrounds of the characters.

Due to its special and fresh setting, as well as the striking character designs inspired by real masks crafted by indigenous African artisans, Strictly Limited Games felt that the Journey Down Trilogy deserves to get a physical legacy. 

The Journey Down Trilogy Limited Edition is limited to 2,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 999 for PS4, at a price of 39.99€, including a colourful game manual.

The Special Limited Edition is limited to 999 copies for Nintendo Switch and 500 for PS4, for 59.99€, including lots of additional collectibles.

