Adopt Me Release Japan Egg, Check Out All The New Pets Now

Just over 24 hours ago the guys at Adopt Me released the eagerly awaited Japan Egg and with it came twelve brand new pets to collect.

The Japan Egg is now available from the gumball machine and will cost 750 in-game bucks. Various areas of the map have also had a Japanese-themed overhaul. Adopt Me will have double bucks and a double ageing weekend starting on 9th September to complement the release.

Now, let's talk about the pets!!

Legendary (5%): baku and maneki neko

Ultra-rare (20%): trapdoor snail, red-crowned crane and the spider crab.

Rare (34%): ibis, koi karp and leapoard cat.

Uncommon (19%): rhino beetle and takuki

Common (22%): sudo mole and dugong

You can get a close up of each of the pets in our gallery below:

Baku: Credit: Dreamcraft