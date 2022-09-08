Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Release Japan Egg, Check Out All The New Pets Now

12 new pets to collect!

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Dreamcraft

Just over 24 hours ago the guys at Adopt Me released the eagerly awaited Japan Egg and with it came twelve brand new pets to collect.

The Japan Egg is now available from the gumball machine and will cost 750 in-game bucks. Various areas of the map have also had a Japanese-themed overhaul. Adopt Me will have double bucks and a double ageing weekend starting on 9th September to complement the release.

Now, let's talk about the pets!!

  • Legendary (5%): baku and maneki neko
  • Ultra-rare (20%): trapdoor snail, red-crowned crane and the spider crab.
  • Rare (34%): ibis, koi karp and leapoard cat.
  • Uncommon (19%): rhino beetle and takuki
  • Common (22%): sudo mole and dugong

You can get a close up of each of the pets in our gallery below:

Prev1 of 12
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Baku:

Adopt Me
Credit: Dreamcraft
Prev1 of 12
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Tom Chaplin Tom Chaplin

Music

Tom Chaplin – ‘Midpoint’ album review

The Keane frontman releases his third solo album.

7 days ago
The Cadillac Three The Cadillac Three

EF Country

Interview: The Cadillac Three talk festivals, new music and UK crowds

We spoke to the trio before their headline set at The Long Road festival last weekend.

3 days ago
Peacemaker Peacemaker

Competitions

Win ‘Peacemaker: The Complete First Season’ on Blu-ray

The John Cena lead series is up for grabs.

7 days ago
Jon Pardi Jon Pardi

EF Country

Interview: Jon Pardi talks number one hits, fiddles, authenticity & ‘Mr Saturday Night’

Sitting at number 1 in the charts and a new album out today. Life is good for Jon Pardi.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you