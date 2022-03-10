When is ‘Peacemaker’ coming to the UK?

‘Peacemaker’, the spin-off from James Gunn’s 2021 film ‘The Suicide Squad’, is coming to the UK on 22nd March 2022 on Sky Max and NOW.

‘Peacemaker’ will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in ‘The Suicide Squad’ – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with John Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, PEACEMAKER is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

‘Peacemaker’ will be available from 22nd March on Sky Max and streaming service NOW via an Entertainment Membership.