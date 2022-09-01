‘Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!’ coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

‘Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!’ will be released in the West exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2023, ININ Games has announced.

The newest entry in TAITO’s universally-beloved series was just unveiled in Japan, in time for the birthday of Bub – the cute green bubble dragon star of the series. The game will be the first in the series to to feature a story mode playable with up to four players.

In the story mode, players tackle stages on Rainbow Islands, the setting for the new game. Each puzzle section is complimented by a story intermission featuring the bubble dragon protagonists, showcasing their unique personalities more than ever before. To clear each stage, players need to remove bubbles by connecting three or more of the same color – either on their own or with the help of fun and entertaining items and gimmicks. Additionally, for the first time in series history, fans will be able to enjoy story mode with a total of up to four players. So grab your controller and join your friends on an adventure through Rainbow Islands!

Credit: ININ Games

The story of ‘Puzzle Bobble Everybubble!’ brings Bub, Bob, Peb, and Pab to Rainbow Island, where Miniroon, a mysterious character similar to Bub lives. One day, Miniroon suddenly starts to emit a large number of bubbles, covering the whole island and causing problems for its residents. Time for our four friendly bubble dragons to step in and help Miniroon, whose bubble-blowing is bad news for the island!

‘Puzzle Bobble’ (a.k.a. ‘Bust-A-Move’) is an action-puzzle game where the brothers Bub and Bob, who have been transformed into bubble dragons by a wizard’s spell, go on a bubble-bursting adventure. The classic gameplay formula is simple but addictive: using various items and gimmicks, connect three or more bubbles of the same colour to remove them from the field and progress.

A spin off from the 1986 arcade hit ‘Bubble Bobble’, ‘Puzzle Bobble/Bust-A-Move’ has seen over 20 series titles across countless platforms since its 1994 debut.