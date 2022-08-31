PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for September have been announced with three more titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle for PS4 & PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection will be available on the 6th September. PS Plus members can grab free copies of TOEM (PS5), Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) and Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 6th September, 2022

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS5/PS4)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS5/PS4)

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 6th September, 2022:

TOEM (PS5)

Need for Speed: Heat (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for October 2022 towards the end of September. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for September as well as your predictions for October via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!