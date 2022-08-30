‘The Suspect’ Episode 2 preview

‘The Suspect‘ began on ITV last night and we don’t know about you, but we’re hooked already.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for ‘The Suspect’, stop reading this article now.

In the first episode we were introduced to Dr. Joe O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner), who had been diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson’s and may or may not have been responsible for the death of a young nurse who was a former patient.

With detectives Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and Devi (Anjli Mohindra) on the scent, Joe found himself having to explain his connection to the dead woman. Was he convincing enough or is he hiding something?

Read our full recap of Episode 1

The synopsis for Episode 2 is:

Joe’s wife, Julianne (Camilla Beeput), desperately wants him to focus on his health, but he just can’t get the case of the murdered woman out of his head. He’s convinced there’s something sinister at play, and his paranoia leads him to suspect that one of his patients may know something about the murder. The more threads Joe picks at, the more entangled he becomes.

Meanwhile, Ruiz and Devi are hunting for new evidence in their case, and a surprising breakthrough turns the spotlight back on Dr O’Loughlin. Joe has his own theory about who might have murdered the young woman, but the police are not convinced. When Joe’s marriage is hit by a bombshell, the line between innocence and guilt starts to seem irrevocably blurred.

‘The Suspect’ continues 9pm Monday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below:

Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV Credit: World Productions for ITV

Credit: World Productions for ITV