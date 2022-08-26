Gravity Festival Celebrates The Power Of ‘Shared Reading’ From September With An All-Star Line-Up Of Writers

This year, Gravity (29 September – 2 October 2022) will explore mental health (and men) with TV drama writer Tony Schumacher; the canon of Black writing from Kadija Sesay; and the novels that help us experience inner life with Jaqueline Roy and Judith Bryan.

The Liverpool based festival, from UK literary charity The Reader, has announced this year’s line-up of online and in-person talks, shared reading groups and discussions around the role of books in navigating present day societal challenges.

Headline speakers include BBC1 ‘The Responder’ writer Tony Schumacher, Bootle-born writer Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Kit de Waal (My Name is Leon), Lissa Evans (Wed Wabbit) Katherine May (Wintering)and Roosevelt Montas (Rescuing Socrates). Writers Ashleigh Nugent, Hannah Azieb Pool, Jacqueline Roy, Judith Bryan, Kadija Sesay and Tomiwa Owolade are also among the latest names added to the Gravity festival line up.

Highlights include author Tomiwa Owolade, who will be taking part intwo events over the weekend. His non-fiction book This Is Not America (Atlantic Books, 2023), which won the top prize at the RSL Giles St Aubyn Awards, argues that too much of the debate about race in Britain has been viewed through the prism of American experiences and history that don’t reflect the challenges — and achievements — of an increasingly diverse black British population.

Tomiwa says: “I can’t wait to witness the stimulating readings and discussions on offer. And in our increasingly polarised political and literary climate, I greatly look forward to sharing the work of James Baldwin, a writer of great moral integrity and sophistication.”

Hannah Chukwu, series editor of Penguin’s Black Britain: Writing Back has curated a festival special featuring top Black British writing: Whose Stories Matter? Sierra Leone/British literary activist Kadija Sessay looks at how we decide which books are remembered, taught and celebrated throughout history. (Sat 1 Oct, 1pm online & in person), Mental Health: A Hidden Story authors Jacqueline Roy (The Fat Lady Sings) and Judith Bryan (Bernard and the Cloth Monkey) will discuss how we can use the power of books and reading to change the conversation around mental health for good. (Sat 1 Oct, 3pm online & in person) and The Power of Sharing Your Story – author Hannah Azieb Pool reflects on the unique power of writing your own story, as she shares her extraordinary journey of family, identity, and finding home. (Sat 1 Oct, 4pm online & in person)

Social entrepreneur, Ashleigh Nugent will be talking about his debut novel LOCKS: My Heritage, My Story and the importance of story in his work with prisons and schools, and those at risk of offending. (Sat 1 Oct, 12noon – online & in person)

Jane Davis, Founder and Director of The Reader, the charity behind the event, said: “The idea for Gravity, a festival where we could talk seriously, discover good things to read and possibly have a laugh along the way, came during conversation with a colleague when we were both going through difficult times. People don’t talk about this kind of thing in public, we said, so let’s do it! “

“We hope to welcome many of you to the Mansion House, or online, to meet these and many other great writers, and to talk with gravity and be surprised by joy.”

Other programme highlights include:

Reading With Care an online event that looks at the role of Shared Reading – where small groups of people are brought together to experience literature in the moment – in the world of mental health. Panelists include Director of Public Health for Liverpool City Council Matt Ashton and psychoanalyst, Professor of Literary Theory and author of several books, including The Private Life: Why We Remain in the Dark, Josh Cohen. (Fri 30 Sep, 1pm – online)

A series of intimate Shared Reading workshops running across the weekend where we’ll be reading and reflecting on themes including dealing with the unspoken, understanding troubles in love, being afraid and listening well. All sessions are free, no previous reading experience needed.

To bring the weekend to a close, Festival goers, in person and online, are invited to join the Poetry Party (Sun 2 Oct, 3.30pm – online & in person) grand finale where they can read a poem aloud that has had a special meaning for them.

Tickets to in-person events range from free to £10, with all online events free of charge to attend.Book online now at www.thereader.org.uk/get-involved/gravity-festival