Jane Dunn – ‘Jane’s Patisserie Celebrate!’ review

Blogger and social media star Jane Dunn hit a homerun with the release of her debut book ‘Jane’s Patisserie’ in 2021. The book quickly shot to the top of the bestsellers list and it became the fastest-selling baking book of all-time. It’s no surprise then that Dunn has a new book out, ‘Jane’s Patisserie Celebrate!’, which has also topped the bestsellers list since its release earlier this month. This new book features 100 easy recipes as Dunn continues to show her followers and aspiring bakers that anyone can bake if they follow a good recipe and put their mind to it.

‘Jane’s Patisserie Celebrate!’ features 70 new and exclusive recipes, alongside favourites from Dunn’s blog, split into nine mouth-watering sections – ‘Cheesecakes’, ‘Cakes’, ‘Cupcakes and Muffins’, ‘Cookies and Biscuits’, ‘Traybakes’, ‘Desserts’, ‘Sweets and Treats’, ‘Afternoon Tea’ and ‘Savoury, Bread and Pastry’. I should point out that every recipe in here is accompanied by an image (some people complained that wasn’t the case with the first book) and the vibrant colours of the pages make them really pop.

Before throwing you into a world of ‘what should I bake next’, Dunn shares her expertise and experience in a bid to help budding bakers succeed. She discusses how this book builds on her first, taking decoration and skills to a new level, and she divulges tips that will make sure your bakes aren’t a total disaster, even if you get something wrong. Dunn also points out that these recipes should serve as inspiration and are designed for bakers to make adjustments and customise their bakes.

Opening with ‘Cheesecakes’, Dunn offers up a selection of no-bake cheesecake recipes (with the exception of ‘Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bars’) and it’s amazing just how easy it is to whip up a delicious cheesecake for a party or social occasion. One of the more ambitious moments is the ‘No-Bake Rainbow Cheesecake’, which looks spectacular if you have the patience to colour and layer your cheesecake. A favourite in this chapter is the ‘No-Bake Cheesecake Eggs’, which fills Easter Egg halves with yummy cheesecake. It’s a nice and simple twist that could make your Easter celebrations that little bit more special.

The ‘Cakes’ chapter offers a mix of loaf cakes, drip cakes and layer cakes, with Dunn’s love of sprinkles on full display for the epic ‘Funfetti Cake’. She advises her followers to source high quality sprinkles rather than cheap supermarket ones so the cake turns out as colourful as possible! In ‘Cupcakes and Muffins’, I struggled to decide what to make first – the ‘Margarita Cupcakes’ (it’s 5 o’clock somewhere right?) or the ‘Exploding Cupcakes’ which are filled with popping candy and perfect for Bonfire Night.

Dunn is well-known for her ‘Cookies and Biscuits’ so obviously this chapter is a must-visit. Whether it’s a biscuit to accompany a cuppa such as ‘Melting Moments’ or the innovative ‘Cinnamon Swirl Cookies’, Dunn’s got you covered for every occasion. If you like your cookies extra naughty then check out the recipe for ‘Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Stuffed Cookies’. I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that I frequent the ‘Traybakes’ on Dunn’s website so I’m happy to see some fantastic ideas in this chapter including ‘Chocolate Orange Millionaire’s Shortbread’ and the simply scrumptious ‘Cosy Hot Chocolate Brownies’, which to be honest I’m tempted to replace my regular hot chocolate with.

If cakes and biscuits aren’t your thing, then head right on to the ‘Desserts’ chapter for some traditional desserts with a twist. I adore Irish cream so the ‘Irish Cream Tart’ is one recipe I’ll be making time and time again, but the most intriguing idea here is the ‘Champagne Raspberry Possets’. I am partial a good posset, usually lemon, but this Champagne twist has me all kinds of intrigued and it looks really easy to make. The ‘Sweets and Treats’ section is filled with ideas for all kinds of occasions including Valentine’s Day (‘Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries’), Easter (‘Homemade Filled Crème Eggs’) and Christmas (‘Gingerbread Mince Pies’).

The final two chapters, while still incredibly tantalising, expand Dunn’s recipes beyond the usual sweet treats she’s come to be known for. ‘Afternoon Tea’ has everything you need to impress guests with recipes ranging from ‘Hot Cross Buns’ to ‘Homemade Jam’ and plenty in between, while ‘Savoury, Bread and Pastry’ is perfect for your buffet prep with recipes such as ‘Mini Party Sausage Rolls’, ‘Homemade Pretzels’ and a delightful ‘Ham, Leek & Mushroom Quiche’.

The secret to Dunn’s success is that she’s making baking accessible to everyone. More experienced bakers may find the skill level here too easy but this book isn’t really for them. It’s for those people who spend their days watching ‘The Great British Bake Off’ and wishing that they could pull off a cake that’ll impress their friends and family. ‘Jane’s Patisserie Celebrate!’ continues to showcase Dunn’s talent for being able to create wonderful bakes without having to use complicated techniques or impossible to get hold of ingredients. I expect a third book will follow in 2023.

Publisher: Ebury Press Release date: 4th August 2022 Buy ‘Jane’s Patisserie Celebrate!’ now