Pet Sim X Announces New Huge Plush Toys, Coming Soon

The guys at Big Games are never ones to sit idly by when there is money to make and this view was only strengthened recently when they announced the release of two new plushie toys.

The two new plushies go on sale on 20/08/2022 at 5 pm GMT. There will be a choice of two different toys with fans being able to choose between a corgi and a duck. Each toy will come with a code that can be redeemed in-game and allow players to get a huge version of the pet to use in Pet Sim X. If you’re fortunate you may even get a golden or a rainbow version of the pet.

We FINALLY got new plushies going on sale, this Saturday! Comes with exclusive codes! 🏷️



CHECK OUT HOW CUTE THEY ARE! 😊🫶



🛍️ https://t.co/D7RikXhFVb pic.twitter.com/WZy76tqmk0 — BIG Games (@BuildIntoGames) August 17, 2022

These toys are likely to sell out very quickly. In the last release of toys, fans could buy either a dragon or dog plush with a redeemable code and these sold out in around twenty minutes. I know this as I was in the queue trying to get them. I got lucky and was able to order a few but be warned, if you want to buy some of these toys you’ll need to be ready to go as soon as the launch window opens.

As of yet, no prices have been communicated but I would expect them to be on sale at around £40-£50 each.