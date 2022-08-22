Watch: Macklemore returns with ‘Maniac’ featuring Windser

Macklemore is back with new single ‘Maniac’ featuring Windser.

The up-tempo indie-infused pop track is produced by Ryan Lewis and Budo. The official video features a cameo by Mardwuar and is directed by Jake Magraw.

The video is inspired by and is an ode to the classic 1960s American entertainment shows such as ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’, with a nod to Outkast’s classic 2003 music video for ‘Hey Ya!’

Speaking about the new song, Macklemore reveals, “The first time I heard Windser singing the hook on ‘Maniac’ I fell in love with it. It’s infectious and relatable and I couldn’t get it out of my head. We’ve all been in relationships that maybe don’t feel healthy all the time, but we still love that person and are dependent and addicted to that love. It’s universal. ‘Maniac’ is that love story.”

The new single arrives as Macklemore tours stadiums and arenas with Imagine Dragons in North America. The 19-date tour began on 5th August and will conclude in Los Angeles on 15th September.

‘Maniac’ is the follow-up to ‘Chant’, which featured Tones and I.

2022 marks the 10-year anniversary since the release of Macklemore’s multiple GRAMMY Award winning, chart topping, critically acclaimed album ‘The Heist,’ which spawned two #1 singles; the Diamond-certified ‘Thrift Shop’ and multi-platinum ‘Can’t Hold Us’.