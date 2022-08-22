Connect with us

Coldplay announce new UK and European shows for 2023

Huge new shows on the way next summer.

Published

Coldplay
Credit: Stevie Rae Gibbs

The morning after completing their triumphant run of six sold out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, Coldplay have announced further European and UK stadium shows for their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in summer 2023. The dates include the tour’s first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff.

The tour has also been heralded for its groundbreaking set of sustainability initiatives which include a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations; the world’s first tourable battery system (made from 40 BMW electric car batteries); power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show; solar panels and wind turbines at every venue; a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50%; incentives to encourage fans to travel by green transport; and one tree planted for every ticket sold. Full info at sustainability.coldplay.com.

Tickets for the new European and UK shows will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 25 August. Full details can be found at coldplay.com/tour.
 
MAY 2023
WED 17 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, PORTUGAL 
WED 24 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN 
THU 25  Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN
WED 31 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK
 
JUNE 2023
THU 01 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK
TUE 06 Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK
WED 21 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples, ITALY
SUN 25 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY
MON 26 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY
 
JULY 2023 
SAT 01 Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich, SWITZERLAND 
WED 05 Parken – Copenhagen, DENMARK
THU 06 Parken – Copenhagen, DENMARK   
SAT 08 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN 
SUN 09 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN 
SAT 15 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
SUN 16 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

