GREAT! movies Christmas returns in September

We may still be in the throes of summer but there’s no harming in getting into the Christmas spirit early is there?

Great! movies Christmas is returning to screens even earlier this year so you’ll be able to watch festive films from Thursday 8th September 2022.

The 24-hour, feel-good, free-to-air channel will be bursting with non-stop Christmas spirit, showing heart-warmingly festive films, channel premieres, comfortingly cheesy Hallmark classics and much, much more.

From Thursday 8th September to Monday 2nd January 2023, you’ll be able to indulge in a festive feast of TV treats on the channel.

All day, every day, there’s a sparkling line-up of Yuletide delights including:

Exclusive channel premieres such as ‘The Mistletoe Promise’, ‘A Taste of Christmas’, ‘Christmas Cupcakes’, ‘Welcome to Christmas’ and many more

Well known faces such as Mariah Carey in ‘A Christmas Melody’, Whoopi Goldberg in family film ‘Call Me Claus’, Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan and Suranne Jones in ‘A Christmas Star’, and Lesley Manville, John Hannah and Sylvester McCoy in ‘The Christmas Candle’

Themed days such as A Romantic Christmas and Santa Sunday

Tune-in to GREAT! movies christmas channel on Freeview 52, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303.