Walter Presents: ‘Sisterhood’ to launch on Channel 4 in September

The series is Walter Presents’ first Icelandic series.

Published

Walter Presents: Sisterhood
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing its first Icelandic series to screens in September with the launch of ‘Sisterhood’.

The series was created by Silja Hauksdóttir, Jóhann Ævar Grímsson, Silja Hauksdóttir, Björg Magnúsdóttir and Jóhanna Friðrika Sæmundsdóttir, and it follows three childhood friends forced to face the horrors of their past, as human remains are discovered.

A fourteen-year-old vanishes without a trace at the turn of the millennium. Twenty-five years later her skeletal remains are found in a gravel mine just outside a small town in the west of Iceland. Investigators Vera and Einar are assigned to the mysterious case and are determined to uncover the tragic circumstances that lead to the death of a young girl.

News of the remains being found shatters the calm existence of three women who have spent most of their lives trying to forget the events of their past. Priest Elisabet, chef Anna Sigga and nurse Karlotta have gone through their lives carrying the heavy burden of guilt over a horrible crime they committed in their teenage years – guilt that has marked them all in different ways.

As the investigation heightens fundamental questions are raised about innocence and human nature – which threaten to rupture the existence of these individuals embedded within their community.

This powerful drama sees three women who tackle everyday life whilst living in the shadow of their past. Scarred by events, will they crack under the pressure and finally face their worst fear?

‘Sisterhood’ stars Lilja Nótt Þórarinsdóttir, Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir, Jóhanna Friðrika Sæmundsdóttir, and María Heba Þorkelsdóttir.

Walter Presents: ‘Sisterhood’ will launch on Channel 4 on 19th September 2022 at 11pm. The full boxset will be available via All 4 from 16th September.

