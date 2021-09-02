Connect with us

GREAT! movies christmas launches this month

You can get festive later this month.

Published

A Christmas Melody
Credit: GREAT! movies christmas

It may only be September but it’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit.

GREAT! movies christmas will launch on Thursday 23rd September. The all-new, free-to-air pop-up channel will be bursting with feel-good festive films, ranging from Christmas classics, new premieres and wonderfully indulgent treats.

You can look forward to exclusive premieres such as ‘A Christmas Melody’, starring Mariah Carey, ‘Just In Time For Christmas’ featuring Christopher Lloyd, ‘On Strike For Christmas’, ‘The Christmas Sitters’, ‘Beaus of Holly’, family comedy ‘Call Me Claus’ with Whoopi Goldberg, ‘A Husband for Christmas’, and ‘Crazy for Christmas’.

There will also be themed strands such as Christmas Presents and Christmas Comedy Capers.

Narrative Entertainment’s annual pop-up channel GREAT! movies christmas channel is part of Narrative Entertainment’s free-to-air TV entertainment network GREAT! whichconsists of GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies action, GREAT! movies classic and GREAT! tv.

The channel will be available from 23rd September 2021 to 4th January 2022.

You can tune in on Freeview 51, Sky 319, Virgin 424, and Freesat 303 (temporarily replacing GREAT! movies classic).

