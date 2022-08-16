LEGO announces Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition set and competition

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition set is released on 31st August and in celebration LEGO is offering fans the opportunity to win the chance to play, build and stay on a real LEGO Hogwarts Express train.

Open to families (two adults and two children) the competition winners will get to take part in a magical adventure along one of the United Kingdom’s most beautiful heritage railway lines.

The one-night experience also includes playing with the new LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set, a movie screening and a luxury stay in a bespoke carriage, peppered with moments of LEGO and Harry Potter magic.

The prize includes:

A ride and overnight stay on the LEGO Hogwarts Express train in Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Dinner and breakfast in the Great Station Hall

Overnight stay in the Hogwarts Express Common Room Carriage

Harry Potter Movie screening

Return travel to Yorkshire to join the train

Plenty of LEGO Harry Potter sets to play with and the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set to take home

Credit: LEGO

The new LEGO set measures a whistle blowing 118cm long and is your ticket to a magical LEGO adventure. Rich in details both inside and out, the model includes the steam engine, the coal car, the passenger car featuring light up bricks, and a spectacular replica of Platform 9 ¾, which can be attached in several different places. The full train sits on a track-display-base and includes a turning lever to activate the wheels.

This set features an impressive twenty LEGO minifigures inspired by four fan-favourite film moments, including the golden trio – Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, and a never before seen before adult LEGO Harry Potter.

Uncover iconic scenes and quotes from the movies that all link to the train or the platform as you build a magical LEGO Harry Potter world. The set will transport you through the journey from when Harry, Ron and Hermione first meet in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, through to when Albus Severus Potter goes to Hogwarts in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’.

Marcos Bessa, LEGO Designer commented: “The ‘Harry Potter’ movies ignite that feeling of magic within us all. When we were working on this set, we wanted to bring to life different moments from across the movies. Whether your favourite is the original trio meeting on the train or moments from movies later in the series, this set really brings back spellbinding memories from all of our favourite parts of the Harry Potter films.”

The LEGO Harry Potter™ Hogwarts Express ™ Collector’s Edition set is priced at the recommended retail price of £429.99 / €499.99 / $449.99 and is available from 31st August 2022 via LEGO Stores and www.lego.com/howarts-express, where you can also find out more about the competition and enter.