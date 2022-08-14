Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Blakes 7’ the Radio Adventures with original cast come to vinyl

Demon Records releases two thrilling full-cast radio adventures.

Published

Blakes 7
Credit: Demon Records

“Down and safe!” The BBC’s celebrated sci-fi space opera ‘Blakes 7’, which was created by Terry Nation, ran for four glorious seasons from 1977 to 1981. The show is still adored by legions of fans. From Paul Darrow as Avon, Paula Wilcox as Soolin and Jacqueline Pearce as the sexy villain Servalan, the show created many memorable and iconic characters.

The crack band of freedom fighters, locked in a power struggle agains the authoritarian Terran Federation, regrouped for two radio adventures in the mid-1990s. ‘The Sevenfold Crown’ and ‘The Syndeton Experiment’ now come to vinyl for the first time, alongside cast interviews and extracts from Zen and the Art of Blake’s 7.

Presented across 3 x 140g vinyl discs in three colours, these full-cast dramas star Paul Darrow as Avon with Jacqueline Pearce as Servalan, Michael Keating as Vila, Steven Pacey as Tarrant, Paula Wilcox as Soolin, Angela Bruce as Dayna, and Peter Tuddenham as Orac and Slave. Written by Barry Letts (of ‘Doctor Who’ renown) they feature incidental music by Jeff Mearns as well as the familiar strains of Dudley Simpson’s iconic theme music.

The removable slipcase cover reveals a trio of coloured LPs – plus a frameable art print – in a widespine sleeve. The discs are presented in individual sleeves which, when place side by side, reveal a landscape scene of Scorpio in flight.

Full cast and credits are accompanied by graphics illustrating the tech of ‘Blakes 7’.

The vinyl set is released by Demon Records in October and can be pre-ordered here: https://blakes7.lnk.to/radio.

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect - Aidan Turner The Suspect - Aidan Turner

TV

‘The Suspect’: watch the gripping trailer for Aidan Turner’s new ITV series

Feast your eyes on the brand new trailer.

6 days ago
The Long Road festival The Long Road festival

EF Country

Your guide to getting the best out of the Long Road festival – August 26th to 28th

Who to see and what to do at this year's Long Road festival

5 days ago
Kameron Marlowe Kameron Marlowe

EF Country

Kameron Marlowe announces headline tour ahead of debut album release ‘We Were Cowboys’

Tour dates and pre-release album anticipation for rising Country artist.

5 days ago
Kelsey Waldon Kelsey Waldon

EF Country

Kelsey Waldon – ‘No Regular Dog’ review

Personal, relatable, damn good Country music.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you